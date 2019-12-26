Tivo Corp has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Systems Software Industry (TIVO, ATEN, CVLT, SYMC, FEYE)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.34. Following is A10 Networks Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.06. Commvault System ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.41.

Symantec Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.99, and Fireeye Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.62.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fireeye Inc on October 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Fireeye Inc have risen 14.9%. We continue to monitor Fireeye Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.