Tivo Corp is Among the Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (TIVO, ATEN, CVLT, SYMC, FEYE)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.26. A10 Networks Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.04. Commvault System ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.44.

Symantec Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.99, and Fireeye Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.12.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Symantec Corp and will alert subscribers who have SYMC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.