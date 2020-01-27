Telephone & Data is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (TDS, S, USM, TMUS, WIFI)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Telephone & Data ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.54. Following is Sprint Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.59. Us Cellular Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile Us Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.53, and Boingo Wireless rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.85.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sprint Corp on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.47. Since that call, shares of Sprint Corp have fallen 25.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.