Sjw Group is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (SJW, CWT, CWCO, ARTNA, AWK)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Sjw Group ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.71. Calif Water Srvc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.28. Cons Water Co-Or ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.39.

Artesian Res-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.67, and American Water W rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.97.

