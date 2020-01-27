Shares of Unit Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (UNT, SDRL, NE, ICD, NBR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Unit Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.03. Following is Seadrill Ltd with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.11. Noble Corp Plc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.21.

Independence Con follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.22, and Nabors Inds Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.24.

