Shares of Rr Donnelley & S Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, QUAD, INWK, LABL, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Following is Quad Graphics In with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.06. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.23.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.58, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.11.

