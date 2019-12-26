Shares of Revlon Inc-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Personal Products Industry (REV, EPC, NUS, COTY, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Revlon Inc-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.44. Edgewell Persona is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.74. Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.84.

Coty Inc-Cl A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.86, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.62.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Usana Health Sci on July 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $66.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Usana Health Sci have risen 18.0%. We continue to monitor Usana Health Sci for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.