Shares of Pfsweb Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (PFSW, UIS, SREV, NCIT, SAIC)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Pfsweb Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27. Following is Unisys Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.29. Servicesource In ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.51.

Nci Inc-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.78, and Science Applicat rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.78.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nci Inc-A on April 20th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.05. Since that recommendation, shares of Nci Inc-A have risen 42.3%. We continue to monitor Nci Inc-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.