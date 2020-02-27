Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Application Software Industry (AVYA, SNCR, TNAV, EBIX, GLUU)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Avaya Holdings Corp. ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.51. Synchronoss Tech is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.59. Telenav Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.33.

Ebix Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.97, and Glu Mobile Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.62.

