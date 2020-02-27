Rr Donnelley & S is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (RRD, QUAD, INWK, LABL, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.02. Quad Graphics In is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.07. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.58, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83.

