Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Yrc Worldwide In in the Trucking Industry (YRCW, USAK, HTZ, RRTS, ARCB)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Yrc Worldwide In ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Usa Truck Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.11. Hertz Global Hol ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15.

Roadrunner Trans follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15, and Arcbest Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.22.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Yrc Worldwide In on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.17. Since that call, shares of Yrc Worldwide In have fallen 26.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.