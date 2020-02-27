Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Townsquare Med-A in the Broadcasting Industry (TSQ, ETM, EVC, AMCX, SSP)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Townsquare Med-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.33. Following is Entercom Comm-A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.43. Entravision Co-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.60.

Amc Networks-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.64, and Ew Scripps-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.85.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Townsquare Med-A and will alert subscribers who have TSQ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.