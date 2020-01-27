Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Rr Donnelley & S in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, QUAD, INWK, LABL, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.03. Following is Quad Graphics In with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.06. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.58, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.07.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rr Donnelley & S on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.93. Since that call, shares of Rr Donnelley & S have fallen 20.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.