Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Golden Entertain in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (GDEN, SGMS, PENN, PNK, CZR)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Golden Entertain ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.58. Scientific Gam-A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.69. Penn Natl Gaming ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle Enterta follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.73, and Caesars Entertai rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.06.

