Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Fluidigm Corp in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (FLDM, PRAH, CRL, LMNX, PKI)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Fluidigm Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.24. Pra Health Scien is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.10. Charles River La ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.10.

Luminex Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.11, and Perkinelmer Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.76.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fluidigm Corp on December 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Fluidigm Corp have risen 34.1%. We continue to monitor Fluidigm Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.