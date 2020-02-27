Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Dish Network-A in the Cable & Satellite Industry (DISH, MSGN, CMCSA, CHTR, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Dish Network-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.29. Msg Networks- A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.40. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.12.

Charter Commun-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.06, and Cable One Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.90.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dish Network-A and will alert subscribers who have DISH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.