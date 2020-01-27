Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Diplomat Pharmac in the Health Care Services Industry (DPLO, CVS, CIVI, CCRN, PRSC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Diplomat Pharmac ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05. Cvs Health Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.37. Civitas Solution ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.39.

Cross Country He follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.42, and Providence Servi rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.49.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Providence Servi and will alert subscribers who have PRSC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.