Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Colony Capital-A in the Diversified REITs Industry (CLNY, STAR, AHH, ALEX, ESRT)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Colony Capital-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.34. Istar Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.94. Armada Hoffler P ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.43.

Alexander & Bald follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.64, and Empire State Rea rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.83.

