Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Atlas Financial in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (AFH, STC, DGICA, UIHC, HRTG)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Atlas Financial ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.03. Stewart Info Svc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.47. Donegal Grp-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.49.

United Insurance follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.56, and Heritage Insuran rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.67.

