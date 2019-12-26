Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Allscripts Healt in the Health Care Technology Industry (MDRX, CSLT, EVH, CPSI, VCRA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Allscripts Healt ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.76. Castlight Heal-B is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.99. Evolent Health-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.01.

Computer Program follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.27, and Vocera Communica rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.02.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vocera Communica on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.38. Since that call, shares of Vocera Communica have fallen 10.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.