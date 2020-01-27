Pennymac Mortgag has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Mortgage REITs Industry (PMT, NRZ, AJX, MITT, ABR)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Pennymac Mortgag ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.62. New Resident is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.05. Great Ajax Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.19.

Ag Mortgage Inve follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.57, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.76.

