Mcdermott Intl is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (MDR, WFT, FET, SLCA, TTI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Mcdermott Intl ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Weatherford Inte is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05. Forum Energy Tec ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.11.

Us Silica Holdin follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.17, and Tetra Technologi rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18.

