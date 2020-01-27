Matthews Intl-A is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (MATW, KAR, HCSG, VVI, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Matthews Intl-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.72. Following is Kar Auction Serv with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.75. Healthcare Servs ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.87.

Viad Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.03, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.33.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $203.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma have risen 3.2%. We continue to monitor Unifirst Corp/Ma for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.