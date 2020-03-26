Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Amkor Tech Inc (AMKR, UCTT, VECO, COHU, PLAB)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.43. Following is Ultra Clean Hold with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46. Veeco Instrument ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.69.

Cohu Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.85, and Photronics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.27.

