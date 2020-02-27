Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Leisure Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Six Flags Entert (SIX, TRK, FUN, SEAS, ISCA)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Six Flags Entert ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.52. Following is Speedway Motorsp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.72. Cedar Fair L.P. ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.78.

Seaworld Enterta follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.99, and Intl Speedway-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.80.

