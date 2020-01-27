Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Fred'S Inc-A (FRED, TUES, BIG, TGT, DLTR)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Fred'S Inc-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.00. Following is Tuesday Morning with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.06. Big Lots Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.22.

Target Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83, and Dollar Tree Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.86.

