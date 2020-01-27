Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Ferrellgas Partners LP (FGP, SGU, UGI, SPH, SWX)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.02. Star Group L.P. is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.34. Ugi Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.97.

Suburban Propane Partners LP follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.02, and Southwest Gas Ho rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.37.

