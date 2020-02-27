Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Diversified REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Colony Capital-A (CLNY, STAR, ESRT, AHH, ALEX)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Colony Capital-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.88. Istar Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.89. Empire State Rea ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.84.

Armada Hoffler P follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.98, and Alexander & Bald rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.37.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Colony Capital-A and will alert subscribers who have CLNY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.