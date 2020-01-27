Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Synergy Pharmace (SGYP, INSY, ANTH, ACOR, PBYI)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Synergy Pharmace ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05. Insys Therapeuti is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15. Anthera Pharmace ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.22.

Acorda Therapeut follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.60, and Puma Biotechnolo rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.68.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Synergy Pharmace on February 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.25. Since that call, shares of Synergy Pharmace have fallen 87.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.