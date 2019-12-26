J.C. Penney Co is Among the Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (JCP, M, DDS, JWN, KSS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.03. Macy'S Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20. Dillards Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.29.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.42, and Kohls Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.44.

