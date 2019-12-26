Gtt Communicatio is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (GTT, EIGI, GOGO, LQDT, DHX)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Gtt Communicatio ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27. Endurance Intern is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.56. Gogo Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.62.

Liquidity Servic follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.81, and Dhi Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.93.

