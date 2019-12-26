Global Eagle Ent is Among the Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (ENT, AMC, EROS, VIAB, RDI)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Global Eagle Ent ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.06. Amc Entertainmen is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.17. Eros Internation ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.60.

Viacom Inc-B follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.73, and Reading Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.79.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eros Internation on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Eros Internation have risen 69.3%. We continue to monitor Eros Internation for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.