Ezcorp Inc-A has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Consumer Finance Industry (EZPW, ECPG, ENVA, RM, GDOT)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.44. Following is Encore Capital G with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.63. Enova Internatio ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.70.

Regional Managem follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.02, and Green Dot Corp-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.07.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Regional Managem on August 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Regional Managem have risen 11.8%. We continue to monitor Regional Managem for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.