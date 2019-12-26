Dish Network-A is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (DISH, MSGN, CMCSA, CHTR, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Dish Network-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.27. Following is Msg Networks- A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.88. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.23.

Charter Commun-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.84, and Cable One Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.03.

