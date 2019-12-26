Diplomat Pharmac is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (DPLO, CVS, CIVI, PRSC, CCRN)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Diplomat Pharmac ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05. Following is Cvs Health Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.39. Civitas Solution ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.39.

Providence Servi follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46, and Cross Country He rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46.

