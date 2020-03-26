Centerpoint Ener has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Multi-Utilities Industry (CNP, MDU, DTE, NI, AVA)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Centerpoint Ener ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.60. Mdu Res Group is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.80. Dte Energy Co ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.31.

Nisource Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.38, and Avista Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.50.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Centerpoint Ener on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.51. Since that call, shares of Centerpoint Ener have fallen 46.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.