Briggs & Strattn is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (BGG, PKOH, HY, NNBR, BRSS)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.07. Park Ohio Hldgs is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20. Hyster-Yale ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.24.

Nn Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27, and Global Brass & C rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.51.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Global Brass & C on January 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Global Brass & C have risen 59.6%. We continue to monitor Global Brass & C for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.