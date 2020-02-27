Ashford Hospital has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (AHT, HT, FCH, RLJ, INN)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ashford Hospital ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15. Hersha Hospital is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.88. Felcor Lodging ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.23.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.39, and Summit Hotel Pro rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.78.

