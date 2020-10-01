Yrc Worldwide In is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (YRCW, CVTI, ARCB, R, USAK)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Yrc Worldwide In ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.65. Covenant Trans-A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.12. Arcbest Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.38.

Ryder System Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.71, and Usa Truck Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.72.

