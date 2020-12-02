Valspar Corp/The has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (VAL, KRA, RYAM, MTX, IPHS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Valspar Corp/The ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.28. Kraton Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.01. Rayonier Adv ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.84.

Minerals Tech follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.21, and Innophos Holding rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.46.

