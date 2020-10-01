Tri Pointe Group has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry (TPH, TMHC, NWHM, GRBK, WLH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Tri Pointe Group ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.02. Following is Taylor Morriso-A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.51. New Home Co Inc/ ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.57.

Green Brick Part follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.25, and William Lyon-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of William Lyon-A on January 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.42. Since that recommendation, shares of William Lyon-A have risen 70.9%. We continue to monitor William Lyon-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.