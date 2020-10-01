Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (ASPS, RLGY, RMAX, JLL, MMI)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Altisource Port ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.33. Following is Realogy Holdings with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.80. Re/Max Holdings ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.63.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.26, and Marcus & Millich rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.59.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marcus & Millich and will alert subscribers who have MMI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.