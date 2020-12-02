Top 5 Companies in the Home Improvement Retail Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (TTS, LOW, HD, SHOS, LL)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Tile Shop Hldgs ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.01. Following is Lowe'S Cos Inc with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.45. Home Depot Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.02.

Sears Hometown A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.77, and Lumber Liquidato rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 38.97.

