Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (RTIX, OSUR, VIVO, ANIK, UTMD)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Rti Surgical Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.29. Following is Orasure Tech with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.79. Meridian Biosci ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.78.

Anika Therapeuti follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.53, and Utah Medical Pro rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.68.

