Top 5 Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (M, KSS, DDS, JWN, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Macy'S Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.25. Kohls Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.44. Dillards Inc-A ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.51.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.02, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.51.

