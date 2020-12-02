Top 5 Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (NSR, TVPT, CASS, SYKE, SABR)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Neustar Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.63. Following is Travelport World with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.50. Cass Information ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.41.

Sykes Enterprise follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.40, and Sabre Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.25.

