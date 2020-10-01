Top 5 Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (EVC, AMCX, SGA, SBGI, SALM)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Entravision Co-A ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1.64. Following is Amc Networks-A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.97. Saga Comm-Cl A ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.59.

Sinclair Broad-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.76, and Salem Media Grou rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.28.

