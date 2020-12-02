Tivo Corp has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Systems Software Industry (TIVO, ORCL, PRGS, SYMC, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.85. Oracle Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.49. Progress Softwar ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.05.

Symantec Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.34, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.73.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Symantec Corp and will alert subscribers who have SYMC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.