Star Group L.P. is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (SGU, NFG, UGI, SPH, SWX)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Star Group L.P. ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.67. Natl Fuel Gas Co is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.72. Ugi Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.01.

Suburban Propane Partners LP follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.67, and Southwest Gas Ho rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.79.

