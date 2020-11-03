Stag Industrial is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (STAG, MNR, FR, EGP, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Stag Industrial ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.66. Following is Monmouth Real Es with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.73. First Ind Realty ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.07.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.60, and Prologis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.02.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Prologis Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Prologis Inc in search of a potential trend change.